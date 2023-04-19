Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Luhansk for the first time since Moscow annexed the two oblasts (along with Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia) through referendums considered irregular by the international community, held in September last year.

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin visited the headquarters of the Dniepr military grouping in the Kherson region and the headquarters of the National Guard in the Luhansk region.

“It is important for me to hear their opinion on the situation, listen to them and exchange information,” the president said in a video released by the Kremlin. There were doubts about the date of the visit, because Putin wished the troops a happy Easter, celebrated by the Orthodox on Sunday (16).

However, on Tuesday (18), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the visit took place on Monday (17).

“It was yesterday. In fact, the President said, when presenting an icon, that it is Easter. The fact is that our Easter lasts 40 days, we continue to celebrate, now we have Easter week. That’s why it’s wrong to pay attention to that sentence and make hypotheses about something that was never real. The trip took place yesterday,” said the Kremlin spokesman.

It was not Putin’s first recent visit to invaded territories of Ukraine: in March, he was in Crimea, occupied since 2014, and in Mariupol, in Donetsk. However, the Russian president had not been to Kherson and Luhansk since the annexation of the two regions.

The visit caused outrage among Ukrainians – on Twitter, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that “Putin’s degradation is impressive” and that the passage through the annexed regions was “a ‘special tour’ by the author of mass murders through the occupied and ruined territories to appreciate the crimes committed by their minions for the last time.”