The Kremlin said that Putin visited the headquarters of the Dnepr group of troops in the Kherson direction

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the headquarters of the Dnepr group of troops in the Kherson direction. This was reported in the Kremlin, reports TASS.

At the headquarters, the head of state listened to the reports of the commander of the Airborne Forces (VDV), Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky, the commander of the Dnepr grouping, Colonel-General Oleg Makarevich, as well as other military leaders.

Putin visited the Kherson region for the first time. The President is visiting new regions of Russia for the second time. In March, he visited Mariupol – the head of state arrived in the city by helicopter, after which he traveled around several districts driving a car. He also toured the coastline, the yacht club area, the theater building and memorial sites. In addition, Putin spoke with local residents.

Subsequently, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin’s movements were not planned initially and occurred spontaneously. According to him, initially the plan was only to visit a residential complex in the city – the president did not plan to communicate with local residents and visit them.