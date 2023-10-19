Peskov: Putin visited the headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces in Rostov and heard a report on the progress of the SVO

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the headquarters of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation in Rostov-on-Don. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov, reports TASS.

“Returning from Perm, President Putin stopped in Rostov, where he visited the headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces,” the Kremlin spokesman said. During the visit, the head of state heard a report from the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, on the progress of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin greeted the participants and guests of the XI International Sports Forum “Russia – a Sports Power”, held in Perm. During his speech, he emphasized that in Russia the issues of promoting the values ​​of mass sports, physical culture and a healthy lifestyle are among the key national priorities.