The Kremlin press service reported that Russian President Putin made a trip to Mariupol

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a working trip to Mariupol. This was announced on Sunday, March 19, by the Kremlin press service. TASS.

During the visit, the head of state visited a number of city facilities, including the coastline, the yacht club area, the theater building, memorable places of the city, and also talked with local residents. At the invitation of one of the families, Putin went to their home.

It is specified that Putin flew to Mariupol by helicopter. Driving a car, he traveled around several districts of the city, making stops.

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin reported in detail to the head of state on the progress of construction and restoration work in the city and its environs: on the construction of new residential microdistricts, social and educational facilities, housing and communal services infrastructure, and medical institutions.

On Saturday, March 18, Vladimir Putin visited Crimea on the anniversary of the inclusion of the peninsula into Russia. He arrived in Sevastopol for the opening of the school of arts and the center “Korsun”. Putin’s trip to Crimea was not announced. On March 12, it was only reported that he would visit one of the regions of Russia next week.