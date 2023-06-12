Putin visited the hospital of the Russian Defense Ministry named after Vishnevsky and presented awards to the participants of the special operation

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Central Military Clinical Hospital named after A.A. Vishnevsky of the Ministry of Defense of Russia. This is reported on website Kremlin.

At the hospital, the president was met by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the head of the hospital, Alexander Esipov. In particular, the head of state was able to communicate with the military and present awards to participants in the special military operation (SVO). Putin visited the medical institution after the ceremony of presenting state awards in the Kremlin.

Earlier, Putin, during a visit to the headquarters of the Dnepr group of troops in the Kherson direction, congratulated the military on Easter and gave them a gift. He donated to the servicemen a copy of the icon, which belonged, as he stressed, to “one of the most successful defense ministers of the Russian Empire.”