They defend Putin’s war in Ukraine and take a carefree vacation in Venice: Sonia and Vladimir Plotnikov. © Screenshot Instagram@soniaplotnikova

Politician Vladimir Plotnikov and his daughter Sonia defend the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Nevertheless, they are on holiday in the EU. This leads to a shitstorm.

Munich/Vienna/Venice – These are photos that have been causing an uproar on Instagram for days. And who cause a shitstorm against the young woman who owns the account. Her name is Sonia Plotnikov. She is the daughter of a very wealthy Russian regional politician named Vladimir Plotnikov. Together, the two travel happily through the European Union (EU), even though they apparently publicly support Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

She defends the Ukraine war: Croatia, Italy, Austria – Sonia Plotnikov tours the EU with her father

In this context, a posting by the young woman on March 13 polarized in particular. She can be seen in a luxurious pose in Dubai, and Sonia Plotnikov writes about her photo: “We will overcome all difficulties! Russia is the strongest country. This whole situation has brought all Russians closer together! We have become even more patriots.”

She has not withdrawn the post since then, although she has been attacked for it – sometimes in drastic and vulgar choice of words – on social media.

Some comments are still moderate. “Your country is murdering innocent civilians! Wake up!” is one reaction. Another says, with a view to Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin: “Overthrow Putin!” But how close is the family to the Kremlin boss really? As the Berlin newspaper writes, her father Vladimir Plotnikov is a deputy of the Perm City Parliament.

Vladimir Plotnikov vacations undisturbed in Europe – despite being close to Vladimir Putin?

The city with almost a million inhabitants is located in central Russia just before the Ural Mountains. Far away from the European Adriatic. According to the report, one of the local politician’s demands is “patriotic education” as too many students oppose the special military operation in Ukraine.

This is how the attack on the western neighbors in Russia is called. On top of that. Plotnikov is therefore Vice President of the Russian Judo Federation. It is the favorite sport of Russian President Putin. An accident? Or is there a connection? So far this is unclear.

In any case, Plotnikow has been touring happily through Europe with his daughter: Croatia’s Adriatic coast high above Slovenia into Italian Veneto to the Austrian capital. Sonia posted photos from a five-star hotel in Istria, from a boat tour through the canals of Venice and from St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna. The criticism for this is partly clear on Instagram. One user wrote about the Venice post: “Glory to Ukraine! Get out of my town!”

Sonia Plotnikov: Instagram users are hostile to Russian influencers

And in the Vienna St. Stephen’s Cathedral posting, a user says in the comments: “Would you like to visit the arrival center for refugees next to the stadium? Talk to them and learn of the horrors they escaped? Would you like to see the mothers with their young children who (…) have no idea (…) if their husbands and fathers are still alive? Shame on you and your equally rich bubble friends for turning a blind eye to and profiting from the crimes of your fathers and your cronies.”

However, some users defend the young woman, saying, for example, that she can do nothing for the Ukraine war. In any case, her father has not yet commented on the international allegations. (pm)