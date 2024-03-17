Home page politics

Russia's ex-president and close ally of Vladimir Putin can't help it. Dmitri Medvedev is once again threatening a NATO country with consequences.

Moscow – Currently, hardly a day goes by when Vladimir Putin's closest confidants comment on the war in Ukraine or threaten the West. While Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday (March 16) declared the Crimea “case” to be “closed” forever and his spokeswoman Maria Zakharova simultaneously made accusations against the West in connection with the Russia election, former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev once again sends poison arrows in the direction of a NATO country.

Putin vassal Medvedev makes sinister threat against NATO country

Medvedev made his dark threat against Latvia on Friday (March 15). The NATO country has also been one of Russia's harshest critics within the military alliance since the start of the war of aggression in Ukraine. Russian propagandists have repeatedly threatened that Moscow would attack countries within the military alliance, including Latvia.

And Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council and a close ally of Putin, once again joined this constant loop with his threatening gestures against NATO. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he addressed his threat not only to Latvia, but above all to Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs. He described this and other unnamed people as “Nazi bastards” and stated in his contribution that they “must remember the fate of the fascists.”

Medvedev as Putin's mouthpiece threatens Latvia with Russia's retaliation – “Memento Mori”

“Various Nazi bastards who wish Russia death – like Rinkēvičs, the president of a non-existent Latvia – must remember the fate of the fascists, including the Kharkov trial of 1943. Retaliation is inevitable. Memento mori!” he wrote.

Memento mori is Latin for “remember that you must die” and is a reminder of mortality. Latvia, a former Soviet state, gained independence from the USSR in 1991 and has been a member of NATO since 2004.

For historical context: At the Kharkov Trial in December 1943, three Nazis and a Soviet collaborator were found guilty of war crimes by a Soviet military court in Kharkov and sentenced to death. Kharkov, better known as Kharkiv, is a city in Ukraine that was controlled by the Soviet Union at the time.

Putin ally Medvedev with various gaffes against NATO and Ukraine

The recent threatening gestures are part of a long list. The Russian ex-president is not squeamish when it comes to threats against Ukraine or NATO. In the past week alone, he has spoken out several times via his social media channels. Among other things, Medvedev fabled about a Russian peace formula, threatened and warned against one Nuclear war because it puts Ukraine in the US “trap” see.

According to the controversial proposal from France's President Emmanuel Macronunder to station NATO ground troops in Ukraine in certain scenarios, it didn't take long for Medvedev to respond. Putin's ally insulted the French president and accused him of having “urine in his head.”

Putin henchman Medvedev insults Europe's heads of state – ex-president targets another NATO country

Medvedev took Romania, another NATO country, on Friday by calling it a “not a nation” on the Russian social media site VK. The impetus for his tirade was the vote on a non-binding resolution in the European Parliament. In this, the EU Parliament calls on Moscow to return to Romania national treasures that have been in Russia's possession since the First World War. This involves a number of jewels and 91.5 tons of gold.

In his post, Medvedev criticized European leaders as “weaklings” and “nonsense” and rejected calls for the return of Romanian gold to Russia, which the Putin ally said had been confiscated for “bad behavior.”

Putin henchman Medvedev rails against “traitors” in the Russian election

Even in the presidential election in Russia, Medvedev did not allow himself to be asked twice and had clear words for those responsible for the disruptive actions in Putin's sham election in Russia. The deputy head of the Security Council spoke of “traitors” who provided aid to Russia’s “deviant” enemies.

According to authorities, there were several protests and attempted disruptions. In 20 cases, people poured liquids into ballot boxes to make the ballot papers unusable, said commission chairwoman Ella Pamfilova. There were also eight attempts at arson at polling stations. The head of the authority insulted those responsible as “scumbags” and threatened them with prison sentences of up to five years. Pamfilova explained that Ukrainian secret services and masterminds in Western countries were behind the interference attempts, without substantiating her claims.

Possibly another hit for Medvedev, who seems to be particularly in the mood to rail against the West or Ukraine after wine deliveries from Italy.