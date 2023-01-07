Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

Could Belarus get involved in the Ukraine war? Opposition politicians fear mobilization. © Alexey Danichev/dpa

Could Belarus get involved in the Ukraine war? The opposition fears that preparations for mobilization are well advanced.

MINSK – The Belarusian opposition warns against a mobilization to invade Russia war of aggression against Ukraine to support. The opposition politician Pawel Latuschka, who lives in exile in Warsaw, told him Editorial Network Germany (RND), preparations are well advanced. the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko According to Latuschka, all you had to do was press the button on the orders of the Kremlin to start the mobilization. This is reported by Kreiszeitung.de.

Could Belarus get involved in Ukraine war? Preparation for mobilization already “advanced”

Worry about one Escalation of the Ukraine war grows. in the Ukraine war Belarusian politicians in exile fear that Belarus could fight alongside Russia. “The census of all conscripts in Belarus is practically complete,” Latushka told dem RND. In addition, almost all employees who report to the Belarusian Ministry of the Interior have been asked to hand in their passports. In the event of mobilization, people will not be able to leave the territory of Belarus, Latushka said, citing sources from Minsk.

Speculation that Belarus and Russia could be preparing an offensive against Ukraine was heightened when the Belarusian dictator received Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin a few weeks ago. It was speculated that at the meeting Russia would encourage its western neighbors to go to war against Ukraine. This has not yet been confirmed by either side. Lukashenko himself had announced at the meeting between him and Putin it would be about deepening economic cooperation.

Extension of the Ukraine war possible? Russia stationed army units in Belarus

But contrary to Lukashenko’s statements, there could be indications that Belarus and Russia are arming themselves against Ukraine. According to the opposition politician Latuschka, a stronger Russian could Military presence in Belarus perceive. This affects both the number of soldiers and the military equipment. “Military exercises of the Russian armed forces, including exercises on cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and Belarus, are held regularly,” Latushka told the RND.

Russia stationed according to the Deutschlandfunk since October 15 army units in Belarus. According to official information, up to 9,000 soldiers and around 170 tanks, 200 armored vehicles and “up to 100 weapons and mortars with a caliber over 100 millimeters” are expected. This was announced by the head of the department for international military cooperation in the Belarusian Defense Ministry, Valery Revenko, on October 17 on Telegram. However, this information has not yet been verified.

Despite a growing military presence: Belarusian ruler Lukashenko does not want to get involved in the war

Ruler Lukashenko continues to assert that Belarus will not interfere in the war in Ukraine. Lukashenko loudly justified the formation of joint troops from Belarus and Russia Deutschlandfunk that it is only for defence. Lukashenko said his government had been warned through “unofficial channels” about “preparations for an attack on Belarus from Ukrainian territory”.

Lately there have been more and more assumptions about when the Ukraine war could end. Putin had announced a ceasefire in the Ukraine war over the holidays, which was broken. The current development could indicate that a The end of the war is still a long way off in 2023 is and the politics could continue to demand. Both Ukraine and Russia appear to be preparing for counter-offensives. The West continues to support Ukraine – among other things, plans Germany surrenders the Marder tank to Ukraine.