From: George Anastasiadis

The Kremlin ruler has done it again: He is threatening to use nuclear weapons – and has a clear goal. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

If one were cynical, one could say that things must be looking better for Ukraine on the war front if Russia’s president believes he has to wave the atomic bomb again. Since the beginning of Putin’s war of aggression, such nuclear sabre-rattling has always been heard from Moscow when the Kremlin feared falling behind.

Arms deliveries are working – Russia’s offensive in Ukraine is stalling

Since the new Western arms deliveries arrived in Ukraine, the Russian spring offensive has clearly come to a halt, and Putin has had to court weapons in North Korea, much to China’s displeasure, even if Kiev, on the other hand, is far from turning the tide of war in its favor. The renowned American ISW ​​Institute also sees Putin’s loud thoughts about a new Russian nuclear doctrine and his complaints that the West wants to wipe out Russia’s thousand-year history as nothing more than a new edition of old threats.

Putin’s psychological warfare works – self-proclaimed “peace parties” win in European elections

Nevertheless, they are unlikely to completely miss their purpose: the recent electoral successes of the pro-Russian parties AfD and Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht show that Putin’s psychological warfare against Germany is working. Many German citizens are fed up with supporting Ukraine and are turning to the self-proclaimed “peace parties”. As such, Chancellor Olaf Scholz hoped to be able to lead his SPD to new electoral victories.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (l.) is once again threatening to use nuclear weapons. His psychological warfare against Germany is having an effect, says Georg Anastasiadis. © ITAR-TASS/Imago / Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Scholz’s self-staging fuels fears of war and electoral successes on the fringes

In the first days of the war, he was the first leading Western politician to take up Putin’s nuclear threats, immediately presenting himself to the Germans as the “level-headed” chancellor who would keep the war away from them. But it was not a good idea to first increase fears of war and then use them – and, as we now see, not a promising one either. It is not the SPD that is profiting from the growing war weariness, but radical parties that want to satisfy Putin by forcing Ukraine to surrender unconditionally.

This is no surprise, because the Chancellor had to gradually erase the red lines that he unfortunately did not draw for Putin, but only for the defenders (“no heavy military equipment”, “no Leopards”, “no use of German weapons against Russian territory”). As is usually the case, in the end the radical original reaps the rewards.