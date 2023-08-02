Home page politics

A Ukrainian soldier flees a fire in a field set ablaze by the Russian military © dpa

Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir talks about trench warfare with persistent forces, his goals for a policy of reason and warns against thinking in black and white when discussing new genetic engineering.

Mr. Özdemir, agriculture is already directly affected by climate change and will have to protect itself against extreme weather in the coming decades. As Federal Minister of Agriculture, are you doing enough to ensure that this succeeds in both the short and long term?

Cem Ozdemir: Few economic sectors feel the climate crisis and its consequences as directly as agriculture. While some in particular – be it on the internet, on television, but also in politics – act against all evidence as if the climatic conditions were totally normal because it used to be hot before, the farmers don’t have to be Convince us that the climate crisis is having a massive impact on our lives and is also changing the way we do business. In some regions it hardly rains anymore, water is a scarce and precious commodity – the grain withers on the stalk. And elsewhere, heavy rains wash away entire harvests. It is very specifically about the harvests of today, tomorrow and in 20, 30 and 50 years.

Nevertheless, there are now some voices who believe that, given the consequences of the Ukraine war, fewer restrictions are needed and that climate protection goals should not be rigidly adhered to.

To anyone in the political arena who is now talking about the fact that the Green Deal is no longer needed, to anyone who falls behind the jointly negotiated results of the Future Commission on Agriculture and would like to open up old divides between nature conservation and agriculture, I say to them that they will not succeed. I feel committed to a policy that wants to implement compromises that have been negotiated with great effort and achieved together, instead of falling back into extremes. We have to fight the climate crisis and at the same time ensure that agriculture is prepared and able to adapt to the crisis.

What do you mean by customizing?

A policy of reason not only protects, but also provides, for example by using climate-adapted varieties or cultivation techniques that strengthen resilience. In Brandenburg, for example, chickpeas can cope well with the drought, and we support such approaches with our protein crop strategy. Finally, we also raise the potential of agriculture as a climate protector. Take the humus structure. Every percent more humus also means more carbon stores in the soil. Here we invest many millions in concrete projects and practical research.

“We use too much space for caring for animals”

Has this reached the end of the road for climate protection in agriculture?

Agriculture has currently achieved its sector targets and that is a great achievement. Farmers in particular have an interest in and a right to other areas of climate protection also delivering. My concern is that we contribute to making agriculture crisis-proof in the long term. A major lever lies in animal husbandry, which accounts for almost 70 percent of emissions in the agricultural sector. I want to be very clear: if agriculture is to be sustainable, we need animal husbandry in Germany. That’s why we have to make them fit for the future. This is also a question of resources and distribution, more than half of the grain does not end up on our plates, but in the trough. So we use too much space for the care of animals. At the same time, meat consumption in Germany is declining. That’s where I come in with my principle “keep fewer animals better”. My mandatory, state animal husbandry license plate, which has just been finally decided, is a central building block for this. And we will support farmers who give their animals more space.

In view of the current local harvest, are you happy that farmers in Germany have not yet been forced to leave areas fallow and plant less wheat this year?

I perceive cautious optimism at the harvest. But looking into the crystal ball belongs at the fair and not in a ministry. How well our granaries will be filled at the end of summer ultimately depends heavily on the weather. And because of the climate crisis, the weather is increasingly taking a rollercoaster ride. We must therefore do everything we can to ensure that agriculture can position itself to be climate and crisis-proof. As already mentioned, there was actually a consensus in Germany and in the EU – and I am amazed at what is happening on the part of the Union in Brussels. Then the CDU and CSU suddenly deny the compromises that they had negotiated themselves and attack their own Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is pushing the Green Deal for good reason. These are transparent campaign maneuvers. Anyone who ignores the consequences of the climate crisis, soil problems and water shortages is really not a friend of the farmers.

“As is well known, Putin doesn’t give a damn about all the suffering”

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently halted the grain deal to export Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports. Against this background, the agricultural policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Albert Stegemann, is calling for a “crisis team for food security.” Are you also alarmed?

I was in Rome last week at the UN Special Summit on Food Systems and discussed the consequences of the Russian war of aggression for global food security. Putin uses hunger as a weapon. We have observed this since the beginning of the war. As is well known, the consequences for the people and all the suffering are completely irrelevant to him. Russia’s unilateral withdrawal from the grain deal is fueling existing world famines. Ukrainian grain no longer goes to places where people are struggling to survive, such as in Africa. For example, the World Food Program brought Ukrainian grain to Ethiopia with the support of the German government. That will no longer be the case. On the other hand, grain from the Ukraine has helped normalize world market prices for wheat, for example, and the world’s poorest can afford bread.

What is the federal government doing?

It is therefore paying off that the EU took action early on to ensure that Ukrainian grain could be transported to other European seaports by rail and road. Precisely because Putin cannot be relied on, permanent alternative routes must be established. Further efforts are also needed on the part of the EU and I would of course be happy if the CDU would also use their good connections to Brussels to provide support in this regard.

“European targets for pesticide reduction are in the interests of German agriculture”

A reduction in the use of pesticides, as planned by the EU Commission, would give momentum to your goal of expanding organic farming in Germany. Against this background, what is your position on the “Sustainable Use Regulation” (SUR) in the Council of EU Member States?

I support the savings targets and a common regulation, but I also say: It must also be feasible and must not retrospectively punish those who have already gone ahead. It’s no use having virtual savings targets in Europe that nobody sticks to. It is also in the interests of German agriculture that we define European targets for the reduction of pesticides. Because that creates a level playing field in Europe. Precisely because we set out early on many issues in Germany, it is an advantage for us if the reduction targets also apply to others. So: support for the goal of the SUR. But the regulation urgently needs adjustments that address our specific requirements in Germany. That is the question of the reference year for the reduction targets. This is also a question of the bureaucratic scope and of course it is also about the definition of sensitive areas. Special crops must continue to be possible. After all, no one can seriously be interested in a decline in wine and fruit growing in our country. But I think it can be agreed – assuming the goodwill of all those involved in the EU.

“Coexistence between those who want to work with and those who don’t want to work with agro-genetic engineering is important to me”

In addition, part of the agricultural sector hopes that the relaxation of EU genetic engineering legislation will reduce the use of pesticides. The organic sector, on the other hand, fears for its promise of freedom from genetic engineering. Could this endanger the eco-expansion target in Germany?

Many conventional farms also advertise that they are free of genetic engineering. This is a multi-billion dollar, functioning market, and neither opponents nor supporters dispute that. On this topic, too, I advise not to listen to those who would prefer to fall back into old black-and-white debates, because that makes the world so beautifully simple. On the one hand there are those who generally demonize everything, on the other hand there are others who see great promises of salvation in this. I am therefore pleased that there are many who are discussing things very pragmatically. My house is in charge within the federal government and for us, when finding a common position, two aspects of the new regulation are central: coexistence between those who want to work with and those who want to work without agrogenetic technology, and freedom from patents. Our agriculture and food industry, whether conventional or organic, must not be endangered in its economic substance by new rules. In short: if you want to do business without genetic engineering, you have to be able to continue to do so. This must apply to the entire value chain.

“It is not God given how much sugar is in it”

Another topic at the end: According to a study by the Max Rubner Institute (MRI), especially sugary children’s drinks have become even sugarier. Do you want to intervene in a regulatory way, analogous to the plans for a ban on advertising for children that is harmful to health?

It is completely absurd that the sugar content of some foods aimed at children continues to rise. Drinks are just one example, as MRI monitoring has shown. There are children’s breakfast cereals that are half sugar! Up to two million children and young people in Germany are overweight or obese. This is also a question of equal opportunities. In other countries, such as Great Britain, the sugar content was sometimes drastically reduced – and people then bought the products anyway. So it is not God given how much sugar is contained. It is important to me that every child has the chance to grow up healthy. We are now making a contribution to this with more child protection in advertising. All three traffic light parties have agreed that there should no longer be any advertising aimed at children for foods with a high sugar, fat and salt content. I take this assignment seriously.

(By Henrike Schirmacher)