Putin: We need to imagine the consequences of Russia’s mirror response to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes on the NPP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of the danger of strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on nuclear power plants – the Russian leader suggested thinking about the consequences of Russia’s mirror response. His words are quoted by TASS.

The statement was made at the Eastern Economic Forum – Putin was answering a question about the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes on the Zaporizhzhya and Kursk NPPs:

“One can only imagine what will happen if we respond in kind – what will happen to the whole of this Europe,” he noted.