Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the need to resettle the inhabitants of Russia from the emergency fund. He made such a statement at an event dedicated to the opening of social facilities within the framework of federal and regional programs on Wednesday, November 30.

The Russian leader noted that earlier he had repeatedly stressed the need to resettle people from dilapidated housing.

He added that at present the process of resettlement in Russia is in full swing. “In general, the resettlement of citizens from the emergency fund is also ahead of the country. We talk about this all the time: people need to be evicted from the slums,” Putin said.

The head of state also said that by the end of the year a new record for housing construction would be set in Russia. So, more than 87 million square meters have already been commissioned. m, 3 million Russian families have improved their living conditions, Putin said.

The news is being added.