Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov to quickly work out possible measures to support self-employed citizens.

According to the head of state, this category of citizens was primarily affected by the pandemic.

Putin asked Reshetnikov not to procrastinate with proposals for measures to support the self-employed, because “this is a very important point.” He added that people should have an understanding of what awaits them in the near future and “what the government is ready to go to” to support them.

The President also noted that the economic situation in Russia is “better than in almost all EU countries, and better than in the States,” and agreed with the opinion of the Minister of Economic Development that “this is directly related to the measures that have been taken.” …

Earlier, at a meeting with Reshetnikov, Putin also said that the situation in the world food market was getting worse. He stressed that Russian consumers “inside the country” should feel that the government’s efforts to contain food prices are working.