Russian President Vladimir Putin urged not to allow the transfer of children from schools because of migrants, reports Interfax on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to him, this is done in some European countries and the United States. They are trying to bring the level of migrant children in schools to a certain percentage. Because of this, schools appear that are actually one hundred percent filled with migrants. “This is a big problem,” the president stressed.

The President noted that children from other countries need to be helped to adapt to the new environment. “And inside the country it is necessary to closely monitor this, what is happening especially in large cities with a population of one million and in individual national republics,” Putin said.

Earlier, Putin said about the importance of strengthening the all-Russian civic identity. He called the approach, in which civil and ethnic identity is opposed, to be absolutely incorrect for Russia. According to him, Europe and the United States face big problems in this area.