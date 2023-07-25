President Putin instructed the government to timely index the salaries of state employees

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting on economic issues, instructed the government to index the salaries of public sector specialists in a timely manner. This is reported TASS.

The head of state drew attention to the need to strictly adhere to the established goals for the salaries of public sector employees, so that there is no “spillover”.

“We understand that people will leave the public sector. It is necessary to index their salaries in a timely manner,” the Russian leader urged.

At the same time, Putin announced that real wages in Russia rose at double-digit rates for the first time since 2018. According to him, in April they increased by more than ten percent.