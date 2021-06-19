Russian President Vladimir Putin urged to concentrate efforts to increase vaccination and the fight against coronavirus. His appeal to medical workers on their professional holiday conveys RIA News…

“Now our common task is to concentrate all efforts, all resources to protect citizens from the coronavirus and its consequences,” Putin said. According to him, first of all, for this it is necessary to increase the rate of vaccination. “We have all the opportunities for this,” he added.

The President recalled that Russia has four own vaccines against coronavirus. In addition, the development of new vaccines and drugs continues. However, despite the complexity of the situation, it is necessary to expand the medical examination programs, as well as to provide assistance to patients with cardiovascular, oncological, endocrine and other diseases, the Russian head emphasized.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin urged residents of the country to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. He recalled that the coronavirus leads to both lung damage and various vascular lesions. At the same time, the list of the consequences of the infection can be much wider – they are still being studied by specialists.