Putin called the attempts of Western countries to “cancel” Russia stupid and futile

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that all attempts by Western countries to “cancel” Russia are stupid and unpromising, writes TASS with reference to the video message of the head of state to the participants of the Tavrida.Art forum.

Putin focused on the fact that history is made by people. According to the Russian leader, attempts to abolish Russian culture throughout the world are futile, so they can be forgotten. He urged those who are trying to do this to learn the lessons of history.

All attempts to cancel our culture, to cancel Russia are futile. It’s just stupidity. And those who think otherwise, unfortunately for them, have not learned the lessons of history. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Appeal to youth

According to the president, Russian youth, who can dream, create, work and win, will continue the traditions of culture, and also ensure the continuity of generations. He added that each of the festival participants is a creative and bright personality. Putin pointed out that they represent different areas of culture and art, but are united by common values, such as faith in justice, love for the Motherland, the desire for self-development, and a sincere desire to help people.

It is these qualities, the qualities of the national character, that make our people invincible, and our thousand-year-old culture great. See also With the rise in temperature...measures that help you reduce your electricity consumption in the summer Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin clarified that the forum participants, with their creative achievements and deeds, support Russian soldiers, officers, volunteers and militias in the Donbass. He thanked them for this. Putin recalled that difficult periods in the life of the country are a time of new opportunities and courageous people.

Related materials:

War against the Russian world

Western states began to impose multi-member sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation and Russians against the backdrop of a special operation in Ukraine. In June, the Foreign Ministry announced “total discrimination” against Russian citizens in Europe and the United States.

56percent of Russians, according to VTsIOM data, believe that Western sanctions will not be able to harm Russian culture: a third of citizens believe that sanctions will not affect Russian culture – “nothing will change” (33 percent), and 23 percent believe that such a situation will favor of national culture

Russia has been conducting a special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Its goal is to protect people who are subjected to bullying and genocide in the Donbass, as well as the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov believes that Western countries have declared war on the entire Russian world. He admitted that this situation could last for a long time. According to the diplomat, 30 years ago the West put forward beautiful slogans about universal values, which it does not follow. Lavrov promised that the West would feel the consequences of a hybrid war against Russia.

See also Italy's prime minister resigns The West has declared a total war on us, declared a total war on the entire Russian world, and no one is hiding this now. It comes to the point of absurdity, to the very culture of the abolition of Russia and everything connected with our country. Under the ban of the classics: composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky, writers Fyodor Dostoevsky, Leo Tolstoy, Alexander Pushkin. Workers of national culture and art, who today represent our culture, are also persecuted. Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

Respect instead of “cancellation culture”

The fact that Western states seek to “destroy” Russian culture, Putin said in March. He stated that ostracism flourishes in the West, and facts that do not fit into their templates are hushed up. At the same time, he stressed that there is no place for ethnic intolerance in Russia.

I am talking about the progressive discrimination of everything connected with Russia, about this trend, which is unfolding in a number of Western states, with the full connivance and sometimes encouragement of the ruling elites. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

In Putin’s words, everything related to Russia is now facing a “cancellation culture.” Moreover, this process often goes on with the complete connivance, and sometimes with the encouragement of state structures and big business.

The proverbial cancellation culture has become a cancellation culture See also Ajax is the first Dutch club to win all Champions League group matches Vladimir Putin President of Russia

In May, Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of Russia, proposed replacing the “cancellation culture” with respect. According to him, it is necessary to popularize “a culture of justice, traditions, discoveries and moving forward.”

Trying everything that you don’t like, or everything that doesn’t match your point of view, just take and cancel is not our way. Instead of a culture of cancellation, we will be able to offer not only for ourselves, but for everyone, a culture of respect, a culture of justice, a culture of tradition, a culture of discovery and movement forward. Sergei Kirienko First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that despite all efforts, it will not be possible to “cancel” Russia. As the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted, the White House failed to achieve the “cancellation” of Russia in the international arena.

So with the abolition of Russia, the White House did not succeed, and it will not work Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

She added that in the fall, representatives of the Russian leadership are planning intensive trips that “are connected with the reality of what is happening, and not with the illusion that Washington entertains itself.”