Russian leader Vladimir Putin expressed the hope that in 2021 Moscow will not need borrowing, since the city’s budget is balanced, and urged the city authorities “not to become poor.”

During a speech at a meeting on social issues on Tuesday, January 5, the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said that the city intends to take loans that it is ready to provide.

“The budget of Moscow is strong enough and not only balanced, but it is also being made up with a surplus, and with a significant surplus, so don’t be too poor, please, everything is in order,” the Russian leader said.

In addition, Putin expressed the hope that next year Moscow will be able to help the regions.

In turn, Sergei Sobyanin assured that all social obligations to the residents of the capital will be fulfilled.

On December 21, 2020, Sobyanin signed the law on the Moscow budget for 2021–2023. For 2021, the total volume of city budget revenues provides for 2.6 billion rubles, the total expenditures – 3.1 billion rubles.

The main factor in the growth of income should be an increase in revenues from corporate income taxes, personal income tax and special tax regimes for small and medium-sized enterprises.