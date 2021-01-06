Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to Moscow’s surplus budget. Reported by RIA News…

During a meeting on social issues, the capital’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that Moscow intends to resort to the practice of borrowing. In response, Putin expressed the hope that nothing would have to be borrowed, since “the budget of the capital is strong enough and not only balanced, but it is being made up with a surplus, and with a significant surplus.”

“So you don’t worry, please, everything is all right with you,” Putin summed up.

On November 3, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations, Vladimir Efimov, said that the budget expenditures of the capital in 2021 are planned in the amount of 3.15 trillion rubles – at the level of 2020. He also noted that the Moscow government has formed a socially oriented budget: more than 56 percent of the city’s expenditures, which is 1.8 trillion rubles, will be directed to the social sphere. There is a 12 percent increase in health spending, and 7 percent increase in spending on social support for residents of the capital in cash and in kind. “It is important that the capital does not cut its expenses, despite the reduction in revenues, associated, among other things, with the measures of support in the form of tax breaks adopted by the Moscow government,” added Efimov. To do this, the city authorities for the first time in more than 10 years entered the borrowing market.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the city’s economy would be able to recover from the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic and the restrictions that followed because of it within six months.