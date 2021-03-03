Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded to respond to attempts to involve minors in illegal street actions, reportedly on the site The Kremlin.

Speaking at an expanded meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, the President noted the increased efficiency of crime prevention among young people, however, he called on the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other departments to more actively identify in the Internet space those who involve minors in illegal actions.

According to Putin, the Internet is being used “to promote completely unacceptable content, to distribute child pornography, prostitution, to drive minors to commit suicide.”

The President also recalled that on February 1, a law came into force in the Russian Federation, according to which the owners of social networks and other Internet sites are obliged to identify and block prohibited content themselves. Putin clarified that in this situation “it is important to ensure effective law enforcement practice, clearly dividing the free exchange of information and the dissemination of materials destructive to society.”

The day before, it was reported that the head of the RF IC, Alexander Bastrykin ordered to conduct a check due to the spread of calls to suicide on social networks.

It also became known that Roskomnadzor intends to oblige social networks to publish reports on the removal of prohibited content, as well as post an electronic form for user complaints on the home page.