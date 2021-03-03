At a meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on law enforcement officers to mercilessly fight against drunkenness while driving. He is quoted by RIA News…

“I ask you to continue to do everything in your power to ensure that there are as few casualties as possible in an accident, to focus efforts on ensuring the safety of pedestrians, a merciless fight against drunkenness while driving and against speed breakers,” the head of state said.

He also said that Russians expect greater efficiency from all levels of government, including the security forces.

In November 2020, the Ministry of Internal Affairs worried about the problem of restoring the rights to those who were caught drunk driving. The agency has advocated to close the gap in the legislation, thanks to which offenders can, in theory, regain their driver’s license.