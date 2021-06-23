Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, to nominate himself to run for the head of the region in September. It is reported by RIA News…

“It is necessary for them [выборы] go, ”Putin said in an interview with Kadyrov.

The head of state called Chechnya one of the safest subjects in Russia and noted that this was achieved with the personal participation of Kadyrov. “Under your leadership, the economy is seriously developing, Grozny is unrecognizable, more needs to be done,” Putin added.

Earlier, participants in the World Congress of the Peoples of Chechnya, which is being held in Grozny on the initiative of the Public Chamber of the Chechen Republic, made a request to Kadyrov to take part in the September elections. According to Ali Bazhaev, vice-president of the alliance of Chechens in France, Kadyrov is obliged before the people to go to the elections for the head of the region.

Kadyrov has been in charge of Chechnya since April 2007 – after the April reshuffle in the governor’s corps, he became the leader in terms of the length of time as head of the region.