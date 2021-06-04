Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about India’s participation in the US Indo-Pacific Strategy, which also includes Australia and Japan. He refused to assess this phenomenon in any way, but the partnership between the countries, in his opinion, should not be built on the principle of “being friends against someone”, reports TASS…

“I believe that any partnership between countries should not be aimed at making friends on the principle of“ against someone ”. We need to be friends with each other in order to achieve common goals, in order to solve the tasks facing states. The country has the right to make a sovereign decision about with whom, how and in what capacity to build its relations, ”the Russian president replied.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin spoke about Russia’s unwillingness to frighten anyone with new types of weapons. He added that Russia is developing new weapons systems, like other leading military powers, and has achieved certain results and successes before others.