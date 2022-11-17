Russian President Putin expelled Kalyapin, Svanidze, Vinokourova and Asmolov from the HRC

Russian President Vladimir Putin expelled from the Human Rights Council (HRC) Igor Kalyapin, Nikolai Svanidze, Ekaterina Vinokurova, Alexander Asmolov, Ivan Zasursky. The corresponding decree was published on the official portal legal information.

According to the document, the head of state included military envoy Alexander Kots, who is currently working in the zone of special military operation (SVO), in the updated composition of the Human Rights Council.

In addition, among the new members of the HRC is Elena Shishkina, a member of the presidium of the Free Donbass social movement, and others.

Earlier it became known that Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Arsan Adaev as the new prosecutor of Chechnya, who previously served as the prosecutor of the Grozny region. On October 28, the head of state submitted Adayev’s candidacy to the Federation Council for consultations with senators. On November 1, it was supported at a joint meeting.