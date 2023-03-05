Home page politics

Andrew Apetz

The Russian RS-24 Yars ICBMs can also be equipped with nuclear warheads. (Archive photo) © Russian Defense Ministry Press/Imago Images

The nuclear superpower Russia is suspending the “New Start” nuclear agreement for the time being. Now Moscow is revealing its new nuclear strategy.

Moscow – A year ago it was extended, now it wants Russia suspend the New Start treaty. In its State of the Union address on the anniversary of the Ukraine war announced the Russian President Wladimir Putin the nuclear disarmament agreement. Russia’s move comes as a surprise as the Kremlin is still In early February, he said he wanted to keep the contract alive.

That the cancellation of the New Start agreement is another provocation by Moscow to the Natoespecially the USA, should be, is obvious. But what are the consequences of the indirect threat? The Russian Ministry of Defense has now presented its future nuclear strategy and speaks of protective measures against the “American aggressor”.

Russia suspends “New Start” treaty: America as an enemy

Russian state television repeatedly boasts of its own country’s nuclear power. A particularly popular enemy image is the United States. Clear threats against the Western nuclear power have already been made several times and publicly discussed, where the US would be most vulnerable to a nuclear strike. America is pushed into the role of the active aggressor who plans to suppress Russia.

In the February issue of the magazine published by the Russian Defense Ministry Voennaya Mysl (German: “Military Thinking”) it is said that the USA is concerned about losing its global dominance. The aim of the USA is to put Russia out of action in order to strengthen its own power. The country has concrete plans for this.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that Washington is planning to destroy 70 percent of Russia’s strategic nuclear weapons in one fell swoop using “conventional global instant strikes.” This has largely paralyzed Russia’s nuclear missile system and made America the world’s strongest nuclear power. A Russian counterattack could then be fended off without any problems.

Kremlin plans with new nuclear strategy

In order to maintain its position as a nuclear power, the “American aggressor” must be countered with “strategic deterrence forces”. According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, one can only defend oneself by using “modern strategic offensive and defensive weapons, nuclear and non-nuclear weapons that have the latest military technology”. A military build-up would show Washington that Russia’s nuclear weapons system cannot be destroyed in one fell swoop and that a retaliatory strike cannot be prevented.

Although the Kremlin itself is constantly threatening nuclear attacks, the country washes its innocence and sees the danger of a nuclear attack only on the part of the West. “When all the leading members of NATO have made it their main goal to inflict a strategic defeat on us […]under these circumstances, how can we ignore their nuclear capabilities?” said Russia’s President Putin, a few days after the suspension of the “New Start” treaty.

What is the New Start contract?

In the “New Start” treaty, Russia and the United States committed to reducing strategic arms. The agreement required the parties to reduce the number of their nuclear warheads to a maximum of 1,550 and the number of nuclear delivery systems to 800. The New Star contract was monitored via satellite and remote monitoring, as well as annual on-site inspections.

Russia and the US have about 90 percent of the world’s nuclear warheads. Both nuclear powers have always emphasized in the past that a war between the countries must be avoided in any case. After the suspension of the “New Star” treaty, the nuclear strategy of Russia and NATO is back on the agenda. (aa)