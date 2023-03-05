Home page politics

Split

Chancellor Olaf Scholz: Will continue to be “Ukraine’s strongest supporter in continental Europe”. © Susan Walsh/AP

The Chancellor speaks on US television about the Ukraine war: Kremlin boss Putin was wrong – and so were doomsayers who had expected an economic crisis in Germany.

According to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Russian President Vladimir Putin underestimated the unity of the West in supporting Ukraine. “He misjudged the unity of Europe, the United States and all friends of Ukraine, as well as the constant supply of arms that we are making available to Ukraine,” Scholz said in English in an interview with US broadcaster CNN, which is now broadcast became.

“We are now the strongest supporter of Ukraine”

This is how the Ukrainians were able to defend their country. “And they will continue to be able to do this in the future,” Scholz said, reiterating that there would be more arms deliveries. “We are now Ukraine’s strongest supporter in continental Europe and we will continue to be,” stressed Scholz. “And that’s also because of the weapons, which we’re coordinating with the United States and other friends.” Last year, Germany spent 14 billion euros in one way or another to support Ukraine.

“There is no economic crisis in Germany”

Scholz emphasized that Germany had made itself independent of the supply of gas, coal and oil from Russia. “A year ago, nobody really expected that we would easily survive economically in a situation in which there were no more gas supplies from Russia to Germany and many parts of Europe,” said Scholz.

But Germany has increased imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from western parts of Europe, built new terminals in northern Germany and extended the lifespan of nuclear power plants. “And that’s how we did it – and nothing of what some people expected happened. There is no economic crisis in Germany, there is no gas shortage or anything like that.”

Regarding possible support for China with arms deliveries to Russia and new sanctions as a result, Scholz said: “We have asked you not to deliver arms to Russia (…), and I am relatively optimistic that in this case we will be successful with our request will be.” dpa