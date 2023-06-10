“First of all, we can clearly say that the offensive has begun, as evidenced by the use of strategic reserves of the Ukrainian army. This is firstly. Secondly, the Ukrainian forces have not achieved the tasks set in one of the combat zones. This is absolutely clear,” he said.

Speaking in the Russian city of Sochi, he added, “Over the past two days, (counter-attack attempts) were very intense, and the enemy did not succeed in any of the sectors. All this was achieved thanks to the courage and heroism of our soldiers, the correct organization, sound leadership and control of forces, and the high efficiency of Russian weapons, especially Modern weapons.”

Putin stated that Kiev’s efforts had so far been deterred, but admitted that Ukrainian forces still had “offensive capabilities”.

He also announced on Friday that Moscow will deploy part of its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus next month, a move the Belarusian opposition described as an attempt to blackmail the West.