The first is being played this Sunday in France. If Vladimir Putin wins, he will have the decisive point within reach in the United States on November 5. With Emmanuel Macron neutralised and Donald Trump in the White House, the Kremlin will then take the point, the set and the match.

The peace talks in Ukraine sponsored by Viktor Orbán will be the certification of the end of the war. The Hungarian prime minister has inaugurated the semester of his country’s European presidency with a tour of kyiv and Moscow, acting as an “honest mediator” between Zelensky and Putin. As if nothing could differentiate the head of state from an invaded country and an invading emperor, subjected to sanctions by the European Union and pursued as a war criminal by the International Criminal Court.

Both sides have been asked to ceasefire on the current front line, which is like asking for the conflict to be frozen and Putin to actually win. Negotiations can then only focus on consolidating Russian gains and at most on Ukraine retaining the part of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions still in its hands, although formally annexed in their entirety by the Russian Federation. This could be where the Kremlin’s room for negotiation lies.

Under Trump’s complacent gaze, Orbán works for Putin and for himself. With an idea of ​​Europe that appeals to both Russians and Americans and a decided vocation to lead the European far right. Strengthened in governments and in the European Parliament, thanks to this year’s elections, they have been aided by Kremlin interference in their campaigns. It is difficult to find a parliament that does not have deputies with Putinist discipline, even in Westminster, where for the first time Nigel Farage will sit, the promoter of Brexit who always understood Putin’s motives very well.

In the peace that Orbán promotes there is an idea of ​​Europe shared by Putinism. Robert Fico, his Slovak colleague, would have liked to accompany him on his trip to Moscow, but he is still recovering from the attack he suffered in May. From Brussels, however, he has only received the necessary and forceful disavowals, both from the EU and from NATO: he only represents himself.

This geopolitical tennis match had a dazzling first set, in which Putin fell without scoring a point, having tried to win all of them on serve. The second, more balanced, was prolonged in an endless and bloody tie. The third, when the tie-break is in the air, everything is played out in two balls, in Paris and Washington. The point of advantage for the Kremlin will be given this Sunday by the polls if Macron is paralyzed by a government close to Putin or an ungovernable National Assembly. And the point of victory, on November 5, if Trump becomes president again. It will also be the victory of Orbán and his dark and disturbing idea of ​​Europe.

