Putin: “Trump has told me that Ukraine will participate in the negotiations”

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, said Wednesday, after the Russian-American conversations in Riad, that no one has excluded Ukraine from the peace negotiations.

“During the Trump telephone conversation he told me that he can confirm, of course, that the US is based on the fact that the negotiating process will take the participation of Russia and Ukraine. No one excludes Ukraine from this process, ”Putin told the press in St. Petersburg.

However, Tuesday Trump blamed Zelenski from the war and after his complaints for not being present in the negotiations, the US president said he had had three years to reach an agreement. “Today I heard: ‘Oh, we weren’t invited.’ Well, they have been there for three years, they should have finished it … They should never have started it. They could have reached an agreement. ”

Putin stressed that the meeting held in the Saudi capital was aimed at increasing confidence between Moscow and Washington and normalizing diplomatic relations.

“The most important thing here when fixing all urgent matters (…) is that without increasing trust between Russia and the US it will be impossible to solve, among others, the Ukrainian crisis,” he said.

Putin has assured that Russia and the US do not need intermediaries in their bilateral relations. “What do they want, sit at the negotiating table and be an intermediary between Russia and the United States? Surely, no. Why this hysteria? There is no reason for hysteria. ”

As for the Europeans, the Russian leader says that “they are the culprits of what is now happening” in their relations with the US. “In fact, all European leaders, without exception, directly interfered into the electoral process in the US. The point of uttering insults against one of the candidates was reached, ”he said in allusion to Trump.

“Frankly, I am surprised by the containment of the new president of the US, Trump, towards his allies, who, honestly, behaved rudely. It behaves quite educated with them. ”

The Kremlin has described on Wednesday the meeting between representatives of Russia and the US on Tuesday in Riyadh as an “important step” for the Pacific arrangement in Ukraine.

“There was a very important step towards the creation of the necessary conditions for a peaceful arrangement,” said Dmitri Peskov, presidential spokesman, in statements to the local press.

Peskov has highlighted “the political will” shown by both countries in the Saudi capital, where she agreed to create negotiating teams to seek a peaceful solution to the war, which will turn three years on February 24.

Russia and the United States agreed on Tuesday to mutually respect their interests and normalize their diplomatic relations during the negotiations held in Riyadh, but have not yet begun to negotiate an arrangement for the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump aligns with Putin about the idea of ​​celebrating elections in Ukraine: “That is not Russia. I say that ”

This was the first meeting between a Russian Foreign Minister and a US Secretary of State since the one held in January 2022, one month before the start of the war, between the Russian Serguéi Lavrov and his counterpart Antony Blinken