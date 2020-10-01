The Presidents of Russia, France and the United States made a joint statement on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, in which they called on the parties to the conflict to immediately end hostilities. The statement is reproduced at website Kremlin on Thursday, October 1.

“President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of the United States of America Donald Trump and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, representing the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries, condemn in the strongest terms the escalation of violence on the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone,” in the document.

The leaders of the three countries called on the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume negotiations to resolve the situation with the assistance of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The parties also expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wounded.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian leader discussed with members of the Security Council the fighting on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and expressed extreme concern.

The fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) began on September 27. Azerbaijan accused the Armenian military of shelling its positions, while Armenia accuses the Azerbaijani military of attacking Artsakh.