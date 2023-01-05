Putin ordered ceasefire in Ukraine from 12.00 on January 6 to 24.00 on January 7 for Orthodox Christmas

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire front line in Ukraine from 12 noon on January 6 to midnight on January 7, coinciding with the vigil and Christmas celebrations for the Orthodox.

This was announced by the Kremlin, according to Russian agencies. “We also call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and allow citizens to participate in Christmas services,” the Russian presidency said.

This morning, it was the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia, Kirillto launch an appeal for a Christmas truce so that “the Orthodox can attend the services on Christmas Eve and on the day of the Nativity of Christ”. Kiev had branded the Orthodox primate’s request as “a cynical and propaganda trap”.

Kiev, “hypocritical” Russia, truce only when it withdraws troops

Kiev has returned to sender the proposal for a temporary truce for Orthodox Christmas, advanced by Russian President Vladimir Putin. “First: Ukraine does not attack foreign territory and kill civilians like the Russian Federation does,” presidential adviser Mikhaylo Podolyak wrote on Twitter. “Ukraine only destroys members of the occupation army on its own territory.” “Second: the Russian Federation must leave the occupied territories, only then will it have a ‘temporary truce'”, warned Zelensky’s adviser. “Keep your hypocrisy”, concludes Podolyak referring to the Moscow authorities without mentioning them.

Orthodox Christmas

Christmas is over, but between tomorrow and Saturday 12% of the world’s Christians will still celebrate it: Orthodox Christmas is celebrated by around 260 million people worldwideboth in Eastern European countries with an Orthodox majority, such as Russia and Greece, and in communities in Ethiopia and Egypt.

Every year, Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas on January 6 and 7, following the Julian calendar instead of the Gregorian one. The Russian Orthodox Church is the largest of the Eastern Orthodox churches and has about 100 million faithful inside and outside the borders of the Federation.

The dispute over Christmas

The long-standing tensions between Moscow and Kiev, which exploded in February with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have also exacerbated the dispute over Christmas. The Ukrainian Orthodox have always celebrated the birth of Christ on January 7, but for some the tradition is changing: last fall, the leaders of the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church and the Greek Catholic Church, united by the ritual tradition despite the different jurisdictional obedience: one in Constantinople and the other in Rome, have sanctioned the intention to harmonize their calendars by opening the process to move Christmas to December 25th.

The desire to conform to Westerners and increasingly curb the influence of Russia – which is still headed by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Moscow Patriarchate – today led many Ukrainians to indignantly reject Russian Patriarch Kirill’s appeal for a Christmas truce of hostilities.

“The cynical Patriarch does not want to acknowledge that Christmas has already passed for us,” writes a user on Twitter. “Kirill openly supported the invasion of Ukraine and justified the possible use of nuclear weapons”wrote the Ukrainian UNIAN agency, “at the same time, Orthodox churches in Russia became a kind of recruitment points, where parishioners campaigned to join the army.”

Erdogan to Zelensky, Turkey is ready to mediate for a lasting peace

Meanwhile, the Turkish leader Erdogan had a telephone conversation both with Putin, in the morning, and with Zelensky, to whom he pointed out that Turkey is ready to mediate to obtain a “lasting peace” between Russia and Ukraine.

