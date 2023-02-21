The Speaker of the Russian Lower House (Duma), Vyacheslav Volodin, announced on Tuesday that the parliament will discuss on Wednesday a bill referred by President Vladimir Putin regarding the suspension of participation in the “New START” nuclear treaty.
Volodin said, in a statement, that the council will take an immediate decision on the draft law and will then refer it to the Federation Council (the second chamber of parliament).
Putin announced the decision to suspend participation in the treaty during a speech on Tuesday.
Under the treaty, signed in 2010 and extended until 2026, the United States and Russia pledged not to deploy more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads and a maximum of 700 long-range missiles and launchers.
Russia and the United States together possess 90 percent of the world’s nuclear warheads.
