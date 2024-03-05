Putin took part in the opening of three new Russian production facilities

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the opening of three new production facilities via video link. This is reported by RIA News.

The Russian leader was introduced to the Volkovo full-cycle production complex “PhosAgro” in the Leningrad region, specializing in the production of fertilizers; a plant for advanced processing of oilseeds in Alekseevka, Belgorod region, designed to replace imports of high-quality food ingredients for the production of functional sports nutrition.

A meat processing plant in Ruzaevka in Mordovia also began operations. It is expected that it will annually produce up to 12 thousand tons of meat and sausage products.

On March 5, Putin arrived in the Stavropol Territory, where he plans to deal with issues of agricultural development. The President has already visited the Solnechny Dar greenhouse complex in the village of Solnechnodolsk, where he got acquainted with the work of the enterprise growing tomatoes and cucumbers, and talked with employees over lunch.