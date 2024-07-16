Putin took a ride in a Lada Aura and called it a good car

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a ride in a Lada Aura along the M-11 highway and shared his impressions of the trip.

“It’s a good car,” the Russian leader responded to a journalist’s question, raising his thumb in approval.

Putin will use the car for officials to come to the opening ceremony of the last section of the M-11 Neva highway in the Tver region on Tuesday, July 16. The president expressed his desire to do so in the morning of the same day.

The head of state personally sat behind the wheel of a vehicle with Samara license plates. Before setting off, he fastened his seat belt. Vasily Vasilyev, deputy head of the production department for the 3rd stage of construction of the M-11 highway, sat in the passenger seat next to Putin. On the way, he told the president how they managed to complete the construction of the road a year ahead of schedule. “Beautiful! Very beautiful!” Putin assessed.

During the opening ceremony of the highway section, the president said that travel time between Moscow and St. Petersburg will now be reduced by almost an hour. At the same time, Putin emphasized that initially it was planned to reduce the travel time by 30 minutes.

Photo: Press Service of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation

The new section became the final element for launching high-speed traffic from St. Petersburg to Kazan, a route 1,520 kilometers long.

The Kremlin reported that the Lada Aura is not the president’s personal car

Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmedthat the president liked the Lada Aura, but explained that it was not the head of state’s personal car. According to a Kremlin spokesman, the car was provided to Putin by the event’s organizers.

Photo: Press Service of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation

It is known that serial production of the car will begin this fall. The car is based on the Lada Vesta model, equipped with a 1.8-liter engine with 122 horsepower and an automatic transmission. The presentation of the car took place in early June last year at the “Eurasia is Our Home” exhibition in Sochi. The cost of the car was then estimated at about 2 million rubles.

The idea of ​​Russian officials switching from foreign cars to domestic cars was proposed by the Russian president. He called on relevant departments and the government to work on this issue. The list of recommended brands of cars for civil servants included Lada, UAZ, Aurus, Moskvich and Haval.