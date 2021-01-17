Russian President Vladimir Putin told the details of the adoption in November 2020 of a ceasefire statement in Nagorno-Karabakh in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “on the TV channel” Russia 1 “.

According to the head of state, all decisions were made directly at the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the text of the agreement was not prepared in advance.

Putin also noted that a decision had to be made, and added that under the current conditions “there was a struggle on both sides for every phrase, for every point, one might say, for every comma.”

On January 15, Vladimir Putin submitted for discussion by the Security Council members the results of a trilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the settlement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On Monday, at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan met in the Kremlin to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh. The negotiations lasted almost four hours.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Yerevan’s readiness for negotiations on the status of Karabakh. He noted that the work on the exchange of prisoners of war who were captured during the hostilities will continue.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that the trilateral agreement signed on November 9 is being implemented effectively, and there were no serious reasons for concern during its implementation. The document also provides for the introduction of Russian peacekeepers into the region, the exchange of prisoners between the parties to the conflict, the transfer of a number of regions of the region by Armenia to Azerbaijan and the return of refugees to Karabakh.