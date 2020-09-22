Russian President Vladimir Putin admits that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny could have taken Novichok himself, which is supposedly not so difficult to manufacture. As it became known, he said this in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on September 14.

According to newspaper sources Le Monde, the owner of the Kremlin also directly accused the oppositionist of blackmailing deputies and officials and called him “a simple troublemaker on the Internet.”

Note that in his speech at the UN General Assembly, Macron called on Russia to “shed light” on what happened to Navalny and said that France would not tolerate the use of chemical weapons in Europe.

Recall that a provocation was staged on the Russian Channel One by posting a retouched video filmed in a hotel room in Tomsk, where Alexei Navalny was poisoned by Novichkom. The propagandists tried to accuse the oppositionist’s associates of forgery.

