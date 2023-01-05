Putin told Erdogan that Russia is open to serious dialogue on the conflict with Ukraine

Russia is open to serious dialogue on the conflict with Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin announced his readiness during a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, informs Kremlin press office.

The Russian leader added that such a development of the situation would be possible subject to the fulfillment by Kyiv of the requirements put forward earlier, and taking into account the new territorial realities.

During the discussion of the situation in Ukraine, Putin also raised the question of the actions of the West.

“On the Russian side, the destructive role of Western states is emphasized, pumping up the Kyiv regime with weapons and military equipment, providing it with operational information and target designation,” the press service said in a publication.

Earlier it was reported that Erdogan called on Putin for an early unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine and a peaceful settlement of the crisis. He stressed that the differences should be resolved fairly, and recalled that the negotiations led to a positive result in the creation of a grain corridor, the exchange of prisoners and the security of the Zaporizhzhya NPP.