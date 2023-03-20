Putin referred to Xi as his “dear friend” and said Moscow had taken a close look at China’s proposal to end the conflict with Ukraine. “We respect your initiative and we will discuss it together,” the president told Xi.

The Russian president also said he was “slightly envious of China’s rapid development.” He said Xi has succeeded in making China a stronger country and that Beijing has “a balanced approach to the international situation”.

Xi also called Putin a good friend and welcomed his visit to Moscow. The Chinese president thanked Putin for his continued support for China. He also said he is convinced that the Russian people will again support Putin in the 2024 elections.

Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday afternoon for a three-day visit. Later that day, he had his first tête-à-tête with Putin over an informal lunch. Tuesday afternoon is the most official part of the summit with a meeting of the leaders and Chinese and Russian delegations.