Putin referred to Xi as his “dear friend” and said Moscow had taken a close look at China’s proposal to end the conflict with Ukraine. “We respect your initiative and we will discuss it together,” the president told Xi.
The Russian president also said he was “slightly envious of China’s rapid development.” He said Xi has succeeded in making China a stronger country and that Beijing has “a balanced approach to the international situation”.
Xi also called Putin a good friend and welcomed his visit to Moscow. The Chinese president thanked Putin for his continued support for China. He also said he is convinced that the Russian people will again support Putin in the 2024 elections.
Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday afternoon for a three-day visit. Later that day, he had his first tête-à-tête with Putin over an informal lunch. Tuesday afternoon is the most official part of the summit with a meeting of the leaders and Chinese and Russian delegations.
Putin and Xi are no strangers to each other and have met about 40 times at various international events in the past ten years. Xi said on arrival at Vnukovo-2 airport, southwest of Moscow, that China and Russia are “good neighbors and reliable partners.” He is “convinced that the visit will be fruitful and give new impetus to Sino-Russian relations.”
Xi was last in Russia in mid-2019. Putin visited China early last year just before his army invaded Ukraine. He was at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The presidents then entered into a partnership ‘without borders’. The two met again for the first time in September at a regional summit in Uzbekistan.
The leaders, according to the Kremlin, will talk about deepening the partnership and “strategic cooperation” between the countries, including at the international level. It is expected that they will also discuss the peace plan that China recently shared about ending the war in Ukraine, to which Kyiv has reacted negatively.
