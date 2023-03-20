Ukraine, Putin to Xi: ready to discuss China’s peace plan

Russia “is ready to discuss” China’s peace plan for the war in Ukraine. This was stated by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, during an informal meeting in Moscow with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. “We have carefully studied China’s plan for a peaceful solution in Ukraine” and “we respect China’s initiatives for a peaceful solution in Ukraine”, added the Kremlin leader.

China-Russia, President Xi: “Ready to safeguard world order together with Moscow”

“China is ready to safeguard the world order together with Russia” with these words the Chinese leader Xi Jinping has inaugurated his wait official visit to Moscow, which began today, March 20, and will last three days. Xi said he was “confident” that the visit will be fruitful: “China and Russia have good neighborly relations and are mutually reliable partners,” he added, according to the Tass news agency. China, Xi continued, “is ready with Russia to resolutely support the international system centered on the United Nations, to defend the world order based on international law and the fundamental norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the Charter of United Nations, to support true multilateralism, promote multipolarity in the world and democratize international relations, promote the development of global governance in a more just and rational direction”.

Russia, Xi Jinping on ‘visit for peace’ and to seek a plan to end the conflict with Kiev

The Chinese president Xi Jinping will stop for three days of intense talks on bilateral relations with the Russia, and in an article for the Russian press he highlights the search for a solution to the war: “The Chinese document acts as a constructive factor to neutralize the consequences of the crisis and promote a political solution”. The The Kremlin is counting on a strengthening of the axis with Beijing.

After facilitating the recent diplomatic reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the China is setting itself up as mediator in the war between Russia and Ukraine and calls for peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. In an article published today in a Chinese newspaper, Vladimir Putin welcomed “the will of China to perform a constructive role in resolutionof the conflict and said that “Russian-Chinese relations have reached the highest point in their history”. Xi Jinping’s visit comes just days after the Court international criminal law (IPC) has announced that it issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president on war crimes charges for “illegally deporting” Ukrainian children.

