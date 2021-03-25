South Korea and Russia will try to organize a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Seoul after the situation with the coronavirus stabilizes. This was announced on March 25 by the head of the South Korean Foreign Ministry, Jung Ui Young, following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a press conference broadcast on the page in Twitter Russian Foreign Ministry.

“We agreed to make joint efforts to ensure that, as the situation with COVID-19 stabilizes, President Putin’s visit to South Korea takes place as soon as possible,” Jung Ui Young said.

Also, after negotiations between high-ranking diplomats, a number of documents were signed.

In addition, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow and Seoul are discussing the creation of a joint investment fund of up to $ 1 billion.

“Large-scale investment cooperation projects in the Far East and the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation are being implemented and are being prepared for implementation,” the minister is quoted as saying TASS…

In September 2020, Putin held a telephone conversation with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in ahead of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.