Ukrainian areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson were incorporated by Russia in October

The Russian government spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Saturday (4.Dec.2022) that President Vladimir Putin will visit the Donbass region, in eastern Ukraine, in the “due time🇧🇷

The statement was given to the Russian state news agency Tass and made references to the Ukrainian areas annexed by Russia on October 5 through Putin’s decree.

Putin signed measures annexing the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson to the Russian Federation. The inclusion process, not recognized by international authorities, was carried out after the Russian government held referendums in the regions. The reports produced by the referendum are called “hoaxes” by Ukraine and other Western countries.

Despite the Kremlin claiming that these regions belong to Russia now, Moscow’s military does not control the entirety of the territories.