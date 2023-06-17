Today, Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin received the delegation of the joint African mediation, after talks the delegation held in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Putin told the delegation, while receiving him near St. Petersburg, that Moscow welcomes their balanced approach to the crisis in Ukraine and is open to dialogue.

“We are open to conducting a constructive dialogue with all those who want peace on the basis of the principles of justice and taking into account the legitimate interests of both parties,” the Russian president added.

The African delegation includes four heads: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Macky Sall, President of Senegal, Zambian President Hakinde Hichilema, Ghazali Osman, President of the Comoros, whose country chairs the African Union, as well as representatives of Egypt, Congo and Uganda.

African leaders are seeking to agree on a series of “confidence-building measures” to start peace talks.