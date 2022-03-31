Russia sees its forces diminished in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday that allows him to recruit more than 130,000 additional soldiers to join the Army in the Eastern War. “From April 1 to July 15, the enlistment of citizens between the ages of 18 and 27 who are not in the reserve will be possible,” says the document, which will affect 134,500 people in total. This may be due to the exponential number of casualties of the Kremlin troops. According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are already 17,500 invaders killed, as well as 135 planes and 131 helicopters shot down.

The Ukrainian Army, for its part, assured this Thursday that the Russian troops are “successfully contained in all directions.” However, he warned of a greater deployment in Donbas, where they would be focusing their efforts after assuring that Russia’s operations have decreased in areas such as Chernigov or kyiv. Meanwhile, Moscow tries to take control of Popasnaya, Rubizhne, and to capture Mariupol. In addition, the same sources reported that they had managed to liberate several towns in Zaporizhia.

The bombing continued. In Dnieper, a missile hit an oil depot – without deaths – and in Severodonetsk, a projectile hit a residential building. Two people lost their lives and a storage room also caught fire. Near Chernigov the invaders fired on a column of volunteers. There is one deceased and four seriously injured.

On the other hand, the authorities of the Donetsk People’s Republic, in the east, ordered this Thursday the creation of a local administration in Mariupol, located in the southeast of the country and under siege by Russian forces. They also detailed that the decree -comes into force immediately- contemplates the creation of an administrative architecture and the appointment of its members.