“I understand why we won the Great Patriotic War: it is impossible to defeat a people with such morale. We were absolutely invincible, and today, we are still that way,” Putin said in televised remarks.

The Russian president regularly compares the war against Nazi Germany with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Putin recounted the content of letters his father, who was fighting on the front with his grandfather, exchanged.

The Russian president expressed his admiration for his grandfather, whose wife was killed during the war, and addressed his son in these letters, saying: “Beat those bastards.”

“Currently, families like this one make up the overwhelming majority” of Russian citizens, he added.

Putin met these students on the occasion of the start of the school year and the launch of the so-called “important conversations”, which are patriotic education lessons adopted after the attack on Ukraine.

Russia considers its war on Kiev an existential struggle, accusing the Ukrainian authorities of being in the hands of anti-Moscow neo-Nazis and at the service of Western countries bent on destroying Russia.

Putin asserts that Crimea, which he annexed in 2014, in addition to eastern and southern Ukraine, are lands that historically belong to Russia and are not in any way part of Ukraine.