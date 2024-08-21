Putin to discuss individual housing construction support with government members on August 22

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss current issues and support for individual housing construction (IHC) with members of the government on Thursday, August 22. This was reported by Telegram– channel “Kremlin. News”.

“The Minister of Construction and Housing and Public Utilities Irek Fayzullin and the Chairman of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina will give reports,” the statement said.

Earlier, Putin came to the opening of the Roshal Children’s Medical Center in Krasnogorsk. The head of state was accompanied by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Central Federal District Igor Shchegolev, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov, and President of the Research Institute of Emergency Children’s Surgery Leonid Roshal.