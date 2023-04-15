On the night of April 16, Russian President Putin will celebrate Easter at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior

On the night of Sunday, April 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin will traditionally arrive at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior to celebrate Easter there. This is reported RIA News.

The plans of the head of state to attend the Easter service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior on the night from Saturday to Sunday on Friday, April 14, were reported by his press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

In 2022, Putin also attended an Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. Next to him was Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The solemn prayer service was performed by the Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus’ Kirill.

Easter is the main holiday of Orthodox Christians, on this day the Resurrection of the Lord is celebrated. In 2023, this holiday falls on April 16.