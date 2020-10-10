In Khabarovsk, Russia, riot police brutally dispersed participants in a peaceful rally near the government building of the Khabarovsk Territory. The siloviki beat everyone with truncheons indiscriminately – even women, minors and the elderly. This follows from the video posted by journalist Elena Rykovtseva…

The protesters came out in support of the former governor Sergei Furgal. Dozens of people were detained, including minors. One of the protesters fainted after being beaten on the head with truncheons, and other protesters were also injured. Electric shockers were used against people.

Eyewitnesses report that Rosgvardia cars with North Ossetian license plates are on Lenin Square in Khabarovsk. It should be noted that for the first time since the beginning of the protests in the Khabarovsk Territory, the authorities decided to use force against the protesters.

Some protesters express their intention to put up tents and spend the night in the square pic.twitter.com/Ewz9hks6Um – Navalny’s headquarters in Khabarovsk (@teamnavalnykhv) October 10, 2020

The action took place on the 14th Saturday in a row. People traditionally walked along the central streets, and then came to Lenin Square, where the building of the government of the Khabarovsk Territory is located. At the beginning of the action, the number of participants reached 3000 people, writes Forbes…

According to the Khabarovsk mayor’s office, 25 people were detained: 20 men and five women. The representative of the Khabarovsk headquarters of Alexei Navalny, Andrei Pastukhov, said that the police detained about 40 people.

As “FACTS” wrote, Furgal was detained on the morning of July 9 and airlifted to Moscow… The Basmanny court arrested him in connection with the murders committed 15 years ago. Since then, protests have been held in Khabarovsk every weekend demanding the release of the governor.

