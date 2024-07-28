The US to further raise tensions with missile deployment in Germany. And the Russia is ready to respond with similar measures. This is the message that Vladimir Putin sends from St. Petersburg, where the parade for the 328th anniversary of the foundation of the Russian Navy is taking place.

The Russian president stressed that within the range of such weapons “will be important Russian government and military control facilities, administrative and industrial centers, and defense infrastructure. And the flight time to targets on our territory for such missiles, which in the future may be equipped with nuclear warheads, will be about 10 minutes.”

“If the United States of America implements such plans,” the Russian president added, “we will consider ourselves free from the previously assumed unilateral moratorium on the deployment of medium- and short-range strike weapons, including increasing the capabilities of our Navy’s coastal forces. We will take mirror measures to implement them, taking into account the actions of the United States and its satellites in Europe and other regions of the world.”

“In addition,” the Russian head of state concluded, “we will continue to increase the supply of surface and submarine forces, and we will equip ships with new-generation high-tech weapons and hypersonic missile systems, and we will develop reconnaissance, surveillance and air defense systems for the near and far borders.”

US and the to deploy long-range cruise missiles in Germany

The Multi Domain Task Force’s long-range firepower program includes Tomahawk missiles, SM-6s and hypersonic missiles now under development, “which have significantly longer ranges than the ground-based missiles now based in Europe.”

The United States and Germany announced the future deployment in a joint statement released during the NATO summit in Washington. It will start with “episodic deployments” in 2026 and continue “in the future with long-term stationing”. “Exercising these advanced capabilities will demonstrate the United States’ commitment to NATO and its contribution to Europe’s integrated deterrence”.

The deployment of intermediate-range missiles, i.e. those with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers, was prohibited by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which was signed in 1987 by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan, a treaty from which the United States withdrew in 2019, denouncing Russia’s development of the new 9M729 cruise missile. Last month, Vladimir Putin declared that Russia would resume production of intermediate-range nuclear missiles, denouncing American exercises of such weapons in Denmark.