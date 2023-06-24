Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

The Wagner group rebels against the Kremlin. In a speech, Vladimir Putin calls for the masterminds to be punished. Now Prigozhin reacts.

Update from June 24, 2023, 12:04 p.m.: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin reacted loudly Ukrainska Pravda in a voice message on Putin’s speech. None of his fighters would surrender at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said: “The president is wrong about betraying the homeland. We are patriots of our homeland, we fought and are fighting. All fighters from VK Wagner. And no one will surrender at the request of the President, not to the FSB and no one else. We don’t want the country to continue living in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy,” said the head of the mercenary group.

Prigozhin repeated his accusations to the Kremlin: “When we were told we were at war with Ukraine, we went out and fought. But it turned out that ammunition, weapons and all the money invested in them were stolen and the officials kept them for themselves just in case, which happened today when someone goes to Moscow.”

Power struggle in Russia: Vladimir Putin against Yevgeny Prigozhin. © dpa-Bildfunkt/picture alliance/dpa/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP | Gavriil Grigorov/Prigozhin Press Service/Montage: MM

Confrontation in Moscow escalates: Putin wants to punish Prigozhin

First report from June 24, 2023, 9.47 a.m.: Moscow – The confrontation between the Kremlin and the Wagner group has escalated in Russia. After the armed uprising of the head of the mercenary army, Yevgeny Prigozhin, President Vladimir Putin accused the Wagner mercenaries of “treason”. Anyone who takes up arms and organizes an armed uprising will be punished, Putin said in a TV address to the nation on Saturday (June 24, 2023). Every uprising is a stab in the back of one’s own front like in 1917 in World War II and a “mortal danger for Russia”. It is an attempt to bring the country “to the brink of anarchy and fratricide”.

Putin on Wagner’s invasion: “In fact, the work of civil and military leadership is blocked”

The ruler confirmed the blockade of important objects in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don by the Wagner mercenary group. “In fact, the work of civil and military leadership bodies is blocked,” said the 70-year-old. Regarding the situation in the Rostov region bordering Ukraine, he said: “It remains difficult.”

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had previously announced that his fighters had taken control of important military objects in Rostov, including an airfield. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow also called on the mercenaries to surrender.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

After the Wagner invasion: Putin declares an anti-terror emergency in Moscow and the surrounding area

In view of the armed uprising, the authorities in the capital Moscow and the surrounding area declared an anti-terrorist emergency. “In order to prevent possible terrorist attacks in the city and region of Moscow, a regime of counter-terrorist operations has been established,” the national anti-terrorist committee said on Saturday. Safety precautions have been tightened. The anti-terror emergency allows the Russian authorities to step up controls and make arrests easier. Telephone conversations can also be increasingly intercepted.

However, it was initially unclear what specific measures were to be taken in Moscow and Voronezh. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had previously announced “anti-terrorist measures”. In the metropolis with more than 13 million inhabitants, increased traffic controls have already been introduced, it said. Military vehicles were also on the move in the city center during the night.

A state of emergency was also declared in the Voronezh region in the southwest on the border with Ukraine. Russia has been in a war of aggression against Ukraine since February 2022. So far, the Wagner group has fought alongside the Kremlin. (cgsc with dpa)

Transparency note: In an earlier version of the article, Putin called for a “neutralization” of the traitors in his speech. Our editorial team adopted this statement from the German Press Agency. The latter has since withdrawn the statement made by the Russian head of state. We have corrected this.