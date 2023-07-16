Deutsche Wellei

07/16/2023 – 1:17 pm

Russian leader says he has reserves of this ammunition for use in case Kiev does the same. Earlier this month, the US decided to send the weapon, banned by 111 countries, to Ukraine. In practice, bombs are already being used, say entities.Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to use cluster bombs in the Ukraine war if Kiev uses ammunition of this type sent by the US, according to an excerpt from an interview released by Russian state television this Sunday (16/07).

“I would like to say that Russia has sufficient reserves of various types of cluster munitions,” Putin said in a video clip broadcast by Russian state TV. He stated that he would not want to use this feature, “but of course, if it is used against us, we reserve the right to take congruent action.”

Earlier this month, the White House announced it would supply Ukraine with these bombs, following a request from Kiev. On Thursday, the Pentagon said those munitions had already arrived in Ukraine.

Both Russians and Ukrainians have used cluster bombs, and Russia, according to international observers, used this type of weapon indiscriminately against civilian targets even at the beginning of the invasion, in mid-2022, according to an investigation by Amnesty International.

The NGO Cluster Monitor Coalition points out that after the war started, at least 689 Ukrainians were killed by cluster bombs in the first half of last year alone.

What are cluster bombs

Once launched, cluster bombs, also known as cluster bombs, release a number of projectiles or smaller fragments that spread over a large area, increasing their destructive potential.

As not every submunition released after the explosion is detonated, human rights organizations disapprove of the use of this type of arsenal, since “sleeping” fragments expose civilians to risks even when there is no longer any military conflict in a region, making these areas true minefields.

For this reason, the use of this type of weapon was banned in a 2008 treaty signed by 111 countries – Russia, Ukraine and the United States, however, are not signatories to the international agreement. Brazil, which manufactures these bombs, is also not a signatory.

How the US justified its decision

To journalists, a member of the US Armed Forces declared that cluster bombs could help Ukraine break through Russian armored lines and hit a multitude of targets up to 300 kilometers away. “The Ukrainians asked for it, other European countries provided it, the Russians are using it”, justified General Mark Milley.

Security adviser Jake Sullivan also defended the deployment. “Ukraine has committed to post-conflict mine clearance efforts to mitigate any potential harm to civilians and this will be necessary regardless of whether the United States provides these munitions or not because of their widespread use by Russia.”

Sullivan also argued that Ukraine’s use of this type of ammunition is also different from what Russia has been doing. “Ukraine would not use these munitions in foreign lands.” “This is the country they are defending.”

“We recognize that cluster munitions create a risk of harm to civilians due to unexploded ordnance. That’s why we postponed the decision as long as we could. [Mas] there is also a huge risk of civilian damage if Russian troops and tanks break through Ukrainian positions and take more Ukrainian territory and subdue more Ukrainian civilians because Ukraine does not have enough artillery. This is intolerable for us, ”he said.

President Joe Biden said in an interview with CNN that supplying those bombs was a “difficult decision” but that he was eventually convinced to send the weapons because Kiev needs ammunition in its counteroffensive. “The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition,” he said. “Either they have the weapons to stop the Russians now – stop them from stopping the Ukrainian offensive in these areas – or they don’t. And I think they needed them.”

Ukrainian parliamentarian Oleksandra Ustinova argues that the military already has to defuse mines in a large part of the territory retaken from Russia, and that in the process they would be able to collect any unexploded ordnance from cluster bombs used against Russian troops.

NATO and German reactions

Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg stated earlier this month that the military alliance has no position on cluster bombs – more than two thirds of the 30 member countries have signed the international convention to ban their use of this type of weaponry. According to Stoltenberg, the decision on whether or not to use them is up to each country in the alliance, individually. “We are facing a brutal war,” declared Stoltenberg, noting that both sides already use bombs of the type, but that Ukraine is the only one to do so in self-defense.

Germany, also a signatory to the treaty, has made clear it will not supply Ukraine with such munitions, but has avoided openly antagonizing the US decision. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, reinforced that Germany maintains its adherence to the agreement.

